Washington, Apr 16 (PTI) After resolving half a dozen WTO disputes last year, India opened up its market for several US products which have benefitted American farmers, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The steps taken by India have given more market access for turkey, duck, blueberries, and cranberries benefiting farmers from several American states, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told members of the House Committee on Ways and Means on President Biden's 2024 Trade Policy Agenda.

“Last June, India and the United States terminated six WTO disputes, and India agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on several US products,” Tai said.

“This means improved access for chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, and apples benefiting farmers across the country, including in Michigan, Oregon, and Washington,” she said.

“Additionally, in September, India and the United States resolved our final outstanding WTO dispute, and India agreed to reduce tariffs on several US products. This means more market access for turkey, duck, blueberries, and cranberries benefiting farmers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin,” Tai told lawmakers.

