World News | India- Papua New Guinea Review Bilateral Ties, Global Developments During 2nd Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): India and Papua New Guinea (PNG) held the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) in virtual mode on June 12 and discussed the full spectrum of the bilateral relationship, along with cooperation in multi-lateral fora.

The first FOC was held in Port Moresby in 2022.

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Sharing the details in a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Indian delegation was led by Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary(Oceania), Ministry of External Affairs, and the PNG delegation was led by Elias Wohengu, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including development partnership, political engagement, economic cooperation and cultural ties. They also had a discussion on co-operation in Multilateral fora, Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, the statement said.

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It highlighted that both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of the relationship and agreed to further strengthen ongoing collaboration across sectors.

It was agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in Port Moresby at a mutually convenient date.

India has been committed to further strengthening the Indo-Pacific cooperation with Papua New Guinea and deepening the bilateral relationship.

Last year, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, attended the 50th anniversary of the independence of Papua New Guinea on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996. Diplomatic relations with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (PNG) were earlier conducted from Suva/Kuala Lumpur.PNG opened its resident Diplomatic Mission in New Delhi in October 2006. India and PNG enjoy warm and friendly relations. Both countries have been working closely in international forums, including the Commonwealth, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the UN.

There have been notable visits from India to PNG. Former President Pranab Mukherjee paid a first-ever State Visit to PNG from April 28-29, 2016, at the invitation of the Governor General of PNG, Grand Chief Sir Michael Ogio.

On May 21, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Moresby to co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with PNG PM James Marape on May 22, 2023. The Summit was attended by 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs). PM Modi was honoured with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) - the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)