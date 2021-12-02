New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): India and Paraguay held the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at Asuncion on December 1 and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The Indian delegation was led by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) and the Paraguayan side was represented by Vice Ministers of Paraguay Marcelo Scappiniand Raul Cano Ricciardi.

"Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations which included high-level exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, health and pharma. Two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in cultural and consular matters and exchanged views on the management of the pandemic," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Paraguay thanked India for timely supplying Made in India Covaxin vaccines to support its vaccination programme. They also appreciated the decision of the Government of India to open Resident Mission in Asuncion shortly.

Both sides agreed to celebrate the 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021 in a befitting manner. Paraguayan side also conveyed its readiness to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

"The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments in South Asia and South America. Both sides looked forward to their close coordination at multilateral fora including cooperation at the United Nations," the statement said. (ANI)

