World News | India Pays Tributes to Bangladesh's Former President Zia-ur-Rahman on His Death Anniversary, Recalls His Radio Address of March 1971

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 30 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Saturday paid tributes to the country's former President Zia-ur-Rahman on his death anniversary and recalled his radio address of March 1971, which inspired people on a path of resistance against oppression and led to national liberation.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said India stands with the people of Bangladesh in a saga of shared sacrifices and a common journey towards prosperity.

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"As the people of Bangladesh gather today in memory of one of their nation's bravest sons - Shaheed President Zia-ur-Rahman, Bir Uttam - we recall his famous radio address of March 1971, which electrified the masses, inspired them on a path of resistance against oppression and led to national liberation," the post said.

"Today, as then, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in a saga of shared sacrifices and a common journey towards progress and prosperity of both our peoples," it added.

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On May 30, 1981, the then-President of Bangladesh, Zia-ur-Rahman, was assassinated at the Chattagram Circuit House.

Bangladesh is observing the 45th death anniversary of former President Zia-ur- Rahman today. The former president Zia-ur-Rahman is the father of Bangladesh's current Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, and the husband of former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin paid tributes to former President Zia-ur- Rahman's role in the great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Zia-ur- Rahman had, on March 26, 1971, declared Bangladesh's independence in a radio address from Kalurghat radio station in Chattagram. (ANI)

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