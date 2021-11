New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): India today called for commitment from the global clean energy community for access to sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve global climate goals as one of the mitigation measures, Ministry of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the Mission Innovation Initiative last evening, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh drew attention to the efforts made by India & Netherlands along with Mission Innovation Members in taking forward the Mission Innovation 2.0 through this newly developed Mission "Integrated Biorefineries" that was launched on the occasion.

Also Read | Astroworld Tragedy: Indian Origin Texas Student Bharti Shahani Declared Brain Dead From Injury.

The Minister said, India, through "Mission Innovation", is actively engaged in collaborative efforts to catalyse inspiring innovation goals that will lead to affordable and scale-up of clean energy solutions. He welcomed the global clean energy community to make every effort to ensure global engagement in this Mission to achieve the mission's universal objectives on time.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, through Mission Innovation, India with the Netherlands aims to leverage its extensive experience in research and innovation, support for the start-up ecosystem, international collaborations, through the launch of "Mission Integrated Biorefineries". He said the Mission brings together a dynamic and delivery-focused alliance of countries, the private sector, research institutes, and civil society to accelerate innovation in renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials for a low-carbon future.

Also Read | Philippines: Iloilo First City in Asia Where Property Sold For Cryptocurrency.

Addressing the Ministers, CEOs and senior representatives from Government and Private Sectors, Dr Jitendra Singh said, greenhouse gas emissions from the transport and chemical sectors account for about one-third of the global emission and is projected to increase. He informed that India through the Department of Biotechnology has been promoting R&D in Sustainable biofuels including Sustainable Aviation fuels.

The Minister added that the development and demonstration of biorefinery technologies for sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials can help accelerate the development of bio-based solutions and must be at the forefront of our efforts to create a low-carbon future that is sustainable for society's well-being while also being environmentally friendly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)