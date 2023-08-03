New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): In a boost to its capabilities to destroy enemy targets hidden behind mountains, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received the Israeli Spike Non Line of Sight (NLOS) anti-tank guided missiles which can hit targets from distances up to 30 km.

The Israeli Spike NLOS anti-tank guided missiles have been delivered and its trials are going to be held soon, defence sources told ANI.

The NLOS missiles are now going to be integrated with the Russian-origin fleet of Mi-17V5 helicopters which would be able take out targets from long ranges and can prove to be very effective against enemy targets and assets hidden behind mountains or hills, the sources added.

During the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the reports suggest that the Ukrainian forces have used the anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles supplied by the Western European nations and America effectively.

The IAF had started showing interest in these missiles almost two years ago when the Chinese Army deployed a large number of tanks and infantry combat vehicles close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The sources also said that at the moment the Spike NLOS ATGMs have been ordered in limited numbers and the force would look for getting the missiles in larger numbers through “Make-in-India” initiatives.

The air-launched NLOS ATGMs can carry out strikes at its ground targets from standoff distances and can cause considerable damage to the enemy tank regiments and prevent their advances, the sources said.

Both the Indian Army and the Air Force have strengthened their arsenal significantly through both Indian and foreign weapons in view of the threat faced by the country due to aggression shown by the Chinese two years ago.

Indian Air Force top brass has been laying a lot of stress on indigenisation and supporting multiple programmes to produce such high tech equipment and weaponry through Indian sources and industry. (ANI)

