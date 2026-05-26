World News | India Rejects Unwarranted References to J-K in China-Pakistan Joint Statement

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, stating that "Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts" of the country, and no other country has the locus standi to comment on the same.

Responding to media queries on the references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties.

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"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said.

He said India rejects any moves by other countries to reinforce Pakistan's illegal occupation of territories concerning CPEC, impinging on India's territorial integrity.

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"As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said.

"This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," he added.

He said India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement.

"We have also seen references to the so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' between China and Pakistan. As the two countries do not share any boundary, the question of so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' does not arise. India has never recognized the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China," Jaiswal said.

A statement was released by Pakistan's Foreign Office following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The four-day visit of Sharif to China concluded on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Pakistan briefed the Chinese side on the "latest developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," the statement said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)