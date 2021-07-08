New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Responding to Imran Khan's allegation that India is behind recent Lahore blasts, India said Pakistan must put its house in order and act against terrorism emanating from its soil.

"Pakistan would do well to extend the same effort in setting its own house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during weekly briefing.

India said the world knows about Pakistan terror linkages and its own leaders are glorifying Osama bin Laden.

"International community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than their own leadership which continues to glorify Osama bin laden as a martyr," the MEA spokesperson said.

MEA also shared details of recent meeting between Indian envoy and OIC secretary general. In the meet India has asked OIC to correct misperception about India perpetrated by Pakistan.

"During this meeting a wide range of issues were discussed. Our ambassador conveyed the need to correct the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interest in the OIC. Further he conveyed that OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one sided resolutions as regards Pakistan already referred to vested interest in my comments," he added.

Meeting between Indian envoy, Saudi ambassador, and OIC secretary-general was held earlier this week on 5 July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)