Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that while there have been ups and downs in relationships between all countries, the only constant in global politics has been the ties between India and Russia.

He also emphasised that in the fields of defence, space and nuclear energy, countries only cooperate with those with whom they have a "high degree" of trust.

The EAM was interacting with the Indian community at an event in Moscow on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, "Relationship between India and Russia, in many ways is exceptional...if one looks at last 60, 70, 80 years of politics among the major countries. They have had their relationships, but all these relationships have their ups and downs...Russia and China, Russia and USA, Russia and Europe, India and China, India and USA. You would see over time, there are good periods, there are difficulties, stresses and very good memories and great achievements".

He also confirmed that he will be holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday during his five-day visit to the country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said that during his interaction, he urged the Indian community to contribute in deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

"Interacted with the Indian community in Moscow. Appreciated their contribution to building a strong and steady collaboration between India and Russia. The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership reflects experiences and sentiments of last 75 years. Urged the community to contribute to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation. Their role in promoting close ties between our civil societies is invaluable. An #AtmanirbharBharat will deepen ties with Russia in a multipolar world," Jaishankar posted on X.

During his address, the EAM further noted that over the last 70-80 years, both India and Russia have transformed a lot and a lot has also changed in world politics, but the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow has remained constant.

"To me, what is exceptional about India-Russia relationships. From the early 50s, for 70-80 odd years. There have been big changes in this period. The Soviet Union became the Russian Federation, big changes have happened in world politics, Russia has transformed, and India has grown. But, if there is one constant in world politics, it has actually been the relationship between India and Russia," he said.

Jaishankar said that the cooperation between India and Russia in various fields also shows the quality of the relationship between the two countries.

"Russia is a special partner in a few areas -- defence, nuclear energy...Today, in my presence and that of Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, we signed some important agreements pertaining to future units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Project. Typically, defence, nuclear and space, are collaborations you only do with countries with whom you have a high degree of trust. So, it's not just we do the cooperation is reflective of the quality of the relationship," he added.

The EAM acknowledged that India got a "very strong cooperation from Russia during its G20 presidency and affirmed New Delhi's commitment to support Moscow's presidency of BRICS grouping next year.

Jaishankar arrived in Russia on Monday for his four-day visit and said that he looked forward to his engagements. (ANI)

