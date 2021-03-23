Antananarivo [Madagascar], March 23 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Tuesday handed over 1000 tonnes of rice and 100,000 HCQ tablets on behalf of the Government of India to Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar brought onboard Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa to deal with the drought situation in south Madagascar.

The Prime Minister said that the two countries have a long common history between India and Madagascar and called the ties, "a big and very useful cooperation between Madagascar and India."

"Today we are here to welcome this donation and its very important for us to welcome that as South of Madagascar is facing a huge challenge. I would like to thank you so much for this donation to south of Madagascar," he said.

The Prime Minister wrote in the ship's book: "I'm pleased to welcome this donation granted by the Government of India. I really appreciate the excellent relationship between India and Madagascar. This demonstrates the friendship and brotherhood between our both people."

The Indian Ambassador said what makes India Madagascar relationship special is the willingness to come for help when the two countries need each other. India and Madagascar stand with each other from shoulder to shoulder.

"We are not only geographically close -- across the Indian Ocean but also geologically close; we are also culturally connected... There is a strong Indian origin community in Fort Dauphine originally from Gujarat which has worked together with our brothers and sisters in Madagascar," he said.

The Indian Embassy in a statement earlier this month said that in response to the urgent appeal made by the Government of Madagascar for international solidarity and assistance to deal with the humanitarian crisis in South of Madagascar due to severe drought, the Government of India is sending a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and 100,000 tablets of HCQ to Madagascar.

"EAM (S Jaishankar) assured the Foreign Minister of Madagascar that as a maritime neighbour across the Indian Ocean, the Government and people of Madagascar can always count on the support and solidarity of the Government and people of India. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest," the statement read. (ANI)

