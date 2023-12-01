Dubai, Dec 1 (PTI) India should hold developed countries collectively responsible at the COP28 for addressing pre-2020 gaps in the Global Stocktake to ensure positive outcomes for itself and the Global South, an independent think-tank said here on Friday.

After the Paris Agreement of 2015, the annual climate change negotiations meeting here, called the COP28, is the first-ever assessment – called the Global Stocktake – to know where the world stands vis-a-vis implementation of promised climate actions to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. This will evaluate the collective progress made in achieving the agreed goals.

Climate negotiations need to fulfil three purposes: set the agenda and targets, put in a process for their implementation, and monitor enforcement and progress, Dr Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the India-headquartered global think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said at a media briefing at the COP28.

The year 2023 has underlined clearly why the UN's Conference of Parties cannot kick the can of climate justice, climate action and climate finance down the road. It has been the hottest year on record—with floods, droughts and wildfires—as well as a geopolitically turbulent one. “The Global Stocktake will be a report card to our collective pledges so far,” he said at the session hosted by CEEW.

Additionally, the outcome should push for the best available science by ensuring equity in scientific development, providing sector-specific guidelines and establishing common methodologies for estimating disaster costs, he added.

Ghosh also suggested that the Loss and Damage Fund needs to define how much will be delivered as grants and how much as concessional loans.

The COP28 opened on Thursday on a positive note with countries clinching an early deal on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund with several countries including the host UAE, Germany, UK and USA pledging their contributions for the same.

“We also recommend developing a Global Vulnerability Index to quantify the size of the problem, encouraging attribution science via a Global South-led research consortium and promoting multilateralism for chronic risks by proposing a Global Resilience Reserve Fund (GRRF),” he added.

The think-tank chief quoted a CEEW report as per which by 2030, developed countries will overshoot their carbon budget by 38 per cent and collectively emit around 3.7 gigatonnes of extra carbon dioxide against their NDCs under the Paris Agreement.

“The US, EU and Russia are projected to be the highest overshooters. Even if developed countries were to meet their post-2030 reductions, their total emissions would still threaten the 1.5 degrees Celsius target,” he said.

He also suggested that COP28 must define climate finance uniformly. It must balance public and private funds, grant and non-grant flows, and ensure fairness between mitigation and adaptation.

Other speakers included Prof. Harald Winkler, PRISM, School of Economics at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Dr Fatima Denton, Director, United Nations University, Institute of Natural Resource in Africa (UNU-INRA). PTI UZM NPK AKJ

(This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.)

