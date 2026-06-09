World News | India Slams Pakistan's 'trade and Transit Terrorism' and Deadly Afghan Airstrikes at UNSC

New York [US], June 9 (ANI): India has launched a scathing attack against Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, fiercely criticising Islamabad for exploiting Afghanistan's landlocked position and launching fatal airstrikes that have claimed hundreds of civilian lives.

Addressing the UNSC, India's Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish argued that Pakistan's refusal to grant transit access to Afghan merchants constituted "unprecedented 'trade and transit terrorism'." He highlighted that New Delhi has been actively issuing hundreds of gratis long-term business visas to support the impacted Afghan traders.

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Elaborating on the blockade, the ambassador stated, "This cynical closure of access for this landlocked country is in total violation of UN declarations on Landlocked Developing Countries and a clear weaponisation of their trade and transit vulnerabilities."

Ambassador Harish subsequently urged the global community to denounce these actions, labelling them as blatant violations of WTO norms, the UN Charter, and international law.

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Turning the focus to cross-border military aggression, the Indian envoy strongly condemned Pakistan's military operations inside Afghanistan, pointing to UNAMA reports that document severe civilian casualties. "Pakistan's campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan is causing huge civilian casualties and suffering to the Afghan people," he noted.

According to UNAMA data cited during the session, 372 civilians were killed and 397 injured in Pakistani strikes on the country.

Condemning the nature of these assaults, Ambassador Harish remarked, "Dressing up a massacre as a military operation DOES NOT absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter-terrorism. Espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan IS the perfect example of hypocrisy!"

The ambassador further dismissed Pakistan's tendency of "blaming neighbours for its own failures," whilst concurrently slamming what he described as officially sponsored disinformation, which includes designating specific groups as "Fitna al Hindustan".

Reiterating New Delhi's position on regional security, Ambassador Harish emphasised that India stands "steadfast in rejecting terrorism in all its forms". He explicitly identified terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and The Resistance Front, whilst demanding unified global action against ISIL, Al Qaida, and their affiliates.

In stark contrast to Islamabad's aggressive approach, the ambassador underscored India's substantial humanitarian and developmental assistance to Afghanistan. This aid comprises over 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 420 tonnes of medicines and vaccines, alongside crucial relief operations following recent earthquakes.

Furthermore, India has been funding medical treatment for Afghan children suffering from congenital heart diseases, upgrading local healthcare infrastructure, and providing academic scholarships to nearly 3,000 Afghan students since 2023, a cohort that includes 1,000 women. Plans are also underway to roll out additional scholarships and financial aid for women-led self-help groups.

Drawing attention to the cultural and social bonds between the two nations, Ambassador Harish pointed to the immense joy generated by Afghan cricketers playing in the Indian Premier League, as well as India's initiatives in hosting a bilateral cricket series.

Reflecting on the therapeutic impact of the game, the envoy concluded, "Sports have a rare power to lift a nation's spirit. We definitely believe that our Afghan brothers and sisters deserve this." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)