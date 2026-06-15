World News | India, Slovakia Agree to Launch 'Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism'; Condemn Pahalgam Attack

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): India and Slovakia on Monday announced the establishment of a 'Joint-Working Group on Counter-Terrorism', while also condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, during Prime Minister Modi's historic State Visit to Slovakia.

In their joint statement, the two leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico) unequivocally condemned the "heinous terrorist attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025" and agreed to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism through the establishment of 'Joint Working Group on Counter- Terrorism'.

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Calling for a united global response, the leaders stressed the need for "concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner" and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, including within the framework of the United Nations (UN).

The statement emphasised the need for "strong and decisive action against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those designated by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, as well as their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, financiers and supporters."

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The two sides also underscored the importance of "holding perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of terrorist acts" accountable and agreed to work closely towards the early finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) within the United Nations framework.

The explicit focus on the Pahalgam terror attack recalls the profound shock of April 22, 2025, when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later.

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala.

Inflicted with heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on 10 May.

Furthermore, Operation Mahadev was another major joint success of the Army and security forces last year, as they tracked down and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among non-military actions, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and all bilateral trade with Pakistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)