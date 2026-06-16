World News | India, Slovakia Back UNSC Reforms, Deepen Cooperation with Regional Groupings

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, expansion of the UN Security Council and enhanced cooperation with regional groupings, according to the India-Slovakia Joint Statement issued on Monday.

The two leaders stressed the need for comprehensive reforms of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to make them more representative, inclusive, effective and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. They underscored the urgent need to expand the UNSC in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

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India appreciated Slovakia's continued support for its permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UNSC. The leaders also agreed to continue consultations and coordination on their respective candidacies in international organisations and to strengthen cooperation in global forums, including the United Nations.

The two sides discussed the importance of preserving the global non-proliferation architecture, with Slovakia reaffirming its constructive approach towards India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

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Under the theme of multilateral cooperation and regional integration, the leaders agreed to support the development of cooperation with regional groupings such as the Slavkov 3, Visegrad 4 and Three Seas Initiative. They emphasised interconnected and mutually beneficial infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, promoting sustainable economic growth and strengthening regional integration.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, including adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Slovakia on Monday also reaffirmed its "constructive approach" towards India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Slovakia, where the Prime Minister and his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, held discussions on the importance of preserving and strengthening the global non-proliferation framework.

According to a Joint Statement released following their meeting here, Slovakia reiterated its support for India's aspirations to join the NSG, a 48-member grouping that regulates global nuclear commerce.

"The two leaders also discussed the importance of upholding the global nonproliferation architecture. Slovakia reaffirmed its constructive approach to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group," the statement said.

The NSG is an association of countries involved in nuclear trade that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons by regulating the export of nuclear materials, equipment and related technologies through a set of agreed guidelines followed by its participating governments.

Meanwhile, responding to a question from ANI on UNSC reforms, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George reiterated India's longstanding position on the need for restructuring global institutions.

"India believes that it is important to have the reforms in the United Nations. The United Nations is unfortunately stuck in the past. It must reflect the realities of today," he said.

Noting India's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations and its status as the world's largest democracy, George said, "We must reform the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, so that it reflects the realities of today. I'm very happy to note that the Slovakian leadership reaffirmed its commitment to support India in an expanded UN Security Council as a permanent member." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)