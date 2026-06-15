World News | India-Slovakia Sign MoUs on Labour Migration, Digital Technology

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a Memorandum of Understanding with his Slovakian counterpart, Robert Fico, on labour migration and digital technology, adding that an MoU on social security will be finalised soon.

Addressing a joint press statement in Bratislava, PM Modi said that the agreement will help enhance the mobility of professionals and skilled workers, lauding it as a step towards "close coordination" on the global platform.

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"India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully. Today, we announced an MoU on labour migration to enhance the mobility of professionals and skilled workers between our two countries. We will also soon finalise an MoU on social security," he said.

The PM further extended a heartfelt invitation to the citizens of Slovakia to India, stating, "On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I invite you to visit India, and I am delighted that you have publicly accepted this invitation."

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Shedding light on the MoU on digital technology, the PM said that it will create new possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in "digital public infrastructure." He further expressed gratitude towards the establishment of an "India Chair on AI" at a Slovakian University.

"Technology is a key pillar of our future partnership. The MoU signed today on digital technology will open up new possibilities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure. I am delighted that an India Chair on AI is being established at a Slovakian university," the PM said.

Delivering his press statement, the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico lauded India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence, saying the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors.

Fico said Slovakia and India are linked by several common interests and expressed admiration for India's achievements across multiple fields.

Calling it an honour to host PM Modi, the Slovakian he highlighted India's growing global stature.

"It is a great honour for me to welcome the PM of the country with the largest population in the world, but at the same time a country which is the fifth biggest economy in the world, and it has the ambition to be the third biggest economy in the world," Fico said.

The Slovak leader congratulated India for its progress in various sectors, particularly digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

"I congratulate for the results you have achieved in different areas. You dominate in the field of digitalisation and the use of AI. You have come so far that you are faster than many advanced countries in different parts of the world," he said. (ANI)

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