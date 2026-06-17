World News | India-South Korea Eye Expanding Ties on Economic, Cultural, Social Fronts

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Tuesday. The leaders discussed deepening ties across trade, commerce and futuristic sectors.

Soon after meeting PM Modi, the South Korean President noted in a post on X that the two countries are eyeing to deepen the scope of their collaboration.

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"Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to strengthen cooperation in all aspects--economic, cultural, and social--between Korea and India going forward, and to develop our two countries into a new relationship," Myung said.

https://x.com/Jaemyung_Lee/status/2066985589384331271?s=20

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In the meeting between the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the South Korean President's visit to India and expressed optimism on strengthening ties across emerging sectors.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited India earlier in April, where the leaders agreed on the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030).

The G7 Summit, taking place in the French resort town, saw world leaders discuss key geopolitical developments across the world.

On Tuesday, while addressing the Outreach Session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity," PM Modi stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts. Referring to recent developments in West Asia, he welcomed progress in peace efforts while expressing concern over the humanitarian and economic impact of the conflict.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," he said.

Highlighting the significance of maritime security, PM Modi noted that disruptions to trade through the Strait of Hormuz had affected the global economy and emphasised the collective responsibility of ensuring safe sea routes and protecting seafarers engaged in international trade. India attended the summit as a partner nation, marking its 13th participation in the G7 outreach process. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)