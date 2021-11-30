New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India on Tuesday summoned Pakistani Charge d'Affaires to convey deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.

Responding to a media query, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was conveyed to Pakistani Charge d'Affaires that this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

Bagchi said such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities.

India also conveyed that it expects Pakistani authorities to sincerely investigate this matter and take action against those involved.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the behaviour of Pakistan model and asked if she can do the same at her religious place.

"Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable! Can she dare to do the same at her religious place in Pakistan?@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immed action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot by Pak people," he said in a tweet.

The model later issued an apology for bareheaded photoshoot.

"I RESPECT THE SIKH CULTURE VERY MUCH AND I AM SORRY TO ALL THE SIKH COMMUNITY. These pictures were just a part of a memory that I went there. Nothing more nothing less. However, in future, I will always be more clear about these things and refrain to do so such acts. Kindly share it so people must know that it wasn't intentional," she said.

Durbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

