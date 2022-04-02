Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 2 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation subsidiary in Sri Lanka on Saturday has supplied 6,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board, to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts. The consignment of fuel is part of US 500 million oil line of credit extended by India.

"Standing with #Srilanka!!! @LankaIOCPLC supplied 6000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board today," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted today.

The island nation is reeling from the worst economic crisis since its independence. Triggered by a lack of foreign exchange, apart from fuel shortages and power outages there is also a severe shortage of essential commodities like cooking gas, food and medicines.

Petrol and diesel have are not been available in many places since Thursday.Moreover, trading on the Colombo Stock Exchange had to be restricted for half to two hours. Non-essential employees in the office have been asked to work from home till further notice, in a bid to save fuel.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency, after protestors angry over shortages of fuel and other essential commodities gathered outside his residence clashed with police. At least 10 people were injured including journalists.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. (ANI)

