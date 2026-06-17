World News | India-Thailand Discuss Deepening Defence R&D; Focus on Indo-Pacific Security Situation

Bangkok [Thailand], June 17 (ANI): India and Thailand held the 10th Defence Dialogue where they focused on deepening collaboration in manufacturing, research, innovation & capability development, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the 10th Thailand-India Defence Dialogue took place in Bangkok on Tuesday to review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional & global security issues of mutual interest.

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The dialogue was co-chaired by Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India Satyajit Mohanty.

The statement highlighted that the two sides discussed the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and exchanged perspectives on regional developments. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The delegations reviewed the progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue.

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They also held discussions covering ongoing military-to-military engagements, capacity-building initiatives, training exchanges, maritime cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

"The dialogue also reviewed the ongoing defence industry cooperation between the two countries. The two sides discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development, with a view to promoting mutually beneficial partnerships between their respective defence ecosystems," the statement said.

Indian and Thai delegations exchanged views on cooperation under regional and multilateral defence frameworks, including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-led mechanisms. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and addressing shared security challenges through dialogue and collaboration.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand highlighted how both sides reviewed all aspects of the ongoing activities in different domains, and discussed ways to further intensify engagements, especially in new and emerging areas, under the bilateral Strategic Partnership and various regional frameworks.

"India and Thailand are maritime neighbours, and Thailand is an important partner for India in its Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific region," it said.

https://x.com/IndiainThailand/status/2067082527295365218?s=20

The meeting concluded with discussions on future engagements and the way ahead for bilateral defence cooperation. India and Thailand elevated their bilateral ties to a formal Strategic Partnership in 2025, the statement noted. (ANI)

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