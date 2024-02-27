New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Welcoming Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting set to take place today will take forward the partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Welcome to India, Thai Deputy PM & FM @drparnpreeb. The 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting today will take our partnership forward. The 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting today will take our partnership forward."

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Monday. Thailand's Deputy PM, Nukara, is on his first official visit to India.

Extending a warm welcome to Thailand's Deputy PM, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X, "A warm welcome! Deputy PM & FM @drparnpreeb of Thailand arrives in New Delhi on his first official visit to India. He will co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar."

During his visit to India, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. On February 28, he will depart from India after concluding his four-day official visit.

Notably, the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting was held in Bangkok on August 17, 2022, according to MEA. From August 16-18, 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on a visit to Bangkok to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM) with Thailand's then-Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai.

On February 8, the Thailand delegation, led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House. During the meeting, Birla presented the delegation with mementoes and a copy of the Constitution of India.

The Thailand parliamentary delegation visited the Indian Parliament and stressed that Thailand would like to invest in some projects, hoping that India might be interested. Krairiksh also appreciated the hospitality received in India.

Speaking to ANI, Pikulkeaw Krairiksh said, "We appreciate hospitality here." She further hoped that both countries could continue with their connectivity between the Indian and Thai parliaments.

"I hope that we can continue with our connectivity here between the Thai and Indian parliaments. We like to invest also; we have projects like the trilateral road in the north and Ranong port that we have been talking about for so long, so I think that India might be interested," she said.

On February 6, Thailand's delegation also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. Jaishankar appreciated the 'warm sentiments' of Thailand's delegation towards the ties between two nations and affirmed his commitment to strengthening bonds of culture, connectivity, and trade. (ANI)

