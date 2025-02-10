New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): India will be participating in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD), scheduled from February 10-14 in New York, under the leadership of Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, a statement by the ministry said.

The CSoCD session aims to foster discussions and partnerships on critical social development issues, with a focus on advancing inclusive social policies and promoting social well-being globally, as per the statement by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Also Read | China’s Marriage Rate Drop to Record Low in 2024, Upswing of Divorces.

During the session, India will actively participate in key deliberations. Thakur will present India's statement at the Ministerial Forum on the Priority Theme: "Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion" on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation will also contribute to the discussions on emerging issues like "Policies to Bolster Social Resilience in the Context of More Frequent and Complex Crises" and also participate in discussions on Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems.

Also Read | Bangladesh Launches 'Operation Devil Hunt': In Major Crackdown Police Make Over 1,300 Arrests To Quell New Wave of Violence That Rocked Nation.

The Indian delegation will highlight policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening social resilience at the meeting, as per the statement.

The discussions during this Commission for Social Development session are expected to deepen global collaboration in addressing social vulnerabilities and improving resilience in the face of crises. India remains committed to sharing its experiences and learning from global peers to build stronger, more resilient societies.

Strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion to accelerate the delivery of the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are the priority themes for the session, a statement by the UN said.

The Chair of the 63rd Commission for Social Development (CSocD63) conducted an informal briefing on 9 January 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This briefing provided an opportunity for delegates and stakeholders to engage with the Chair and gain valuable insights into the priorities and preparations for CSocD63, which focused on "Strengthening solidarity, social inclusion, and social cohesion" as part of advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)