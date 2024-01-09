World News | India to Chair, Host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee Session

The announcement was made by Vishal V Sharma, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, on January 9.

Agency News ANI| Jan 09, 2024 09:48 PM IST
World News | India to Chair, Host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee Session
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): India is poised to assume the chairmanship of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee and host its 46th session in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024, marking a historic occasion for the country.

The announcement was made by Vishal V Sharma, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, on January 9.

Confirming the details, the official UNESCO statement declared, "At its 19th extraordinary session (UNESCO, 2023), the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place in India."

The decision follows a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India and was made in consultation with the UNESCO Director-General.

"Following a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India, and in consultation with the UNESCO Director-General, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from July 21 to 31, 2024 in New Delhi, India," the statement added.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting world peace and national security through international cooperation in education, arts, science, and culture, welcomed India's hosting of this prestigious event.

The UNESCO's World Heritage Committee convenes once a year and comprises representatives from 21 member states. This committee plays a pivotal role in the global recognition of cultural and natural heritage, contributing to the prestigious list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

