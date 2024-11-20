Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will be increasing its pharma exports to the Caribbean nation and is planning to set up 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' there.

Addressing a press conference with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defence, food security and energy security. He also affirmed that both India and Guyana agree on the need for the reformation of global institutions.

"We have identified multiple new initiatives to strengthen our relations...India has made an important contribution to skill development and capacity building in Guyana...We have contributed to food security by providing millets last year...We will assist in the cultivation of other crops also...The agriculture MoU signed today will strengthen our attempts...We will also work on opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Guyana," he added.

Higlighting, India's vision for a green and sustainable future, PM Modi affirmed, "In (India's) energy security, Guyana will play an important role. A blueprint will be prepared for a long-term partnership... We are moving towards a green and sustainable future in the world... In the field of defence, close cooperation is the sign of our mutual trust... India supplied two Dornier aircraft to Guyana last year... We will continue to contribute to the capacity building of the soldiers of Guyana through scholarships and training... We unanimously agree that global institutions need reforms... President Dr Irfaan Ali is a huge brand ambassador of the Indian community."

Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

PM Modi also termed his visit 'the first by an Indian PM to Guyana' as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries.

"I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister," he said.

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi further said that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy," and recognising the importance of reforming global institutions to address the complexities of today's world.

He added that both countries also underscored their shared priority of climate justice, pledging to continue striving for progress in all areas.

"India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reforming global institutions is essential in today's world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to strive for progress in all areas," he said.

"Our relations were established by those who arrived from India here, in Guyana, 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays a significant role in the development of Guyana," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana's capital, Georgetown.

After PM Modi's arrival in Guyana on Wednesday morning, he was received at the airport by the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and over a dozen cabinet ministers. On PM's arrival, the President of Guyana shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries.

He received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana. He also received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and in a warm gesture, received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown.'

The Prime Minister interacted with various ministers of the Government of Guyana and members of the Indian diaspora.

PM took to X to post "A heartfelt thank you to the Indian community in Guyana for their warm and spirited welcome. They have shown that distance is never a barrier to staying connected to one's roots. Glad to see the community making a mark here across different sectors." (ANI)

