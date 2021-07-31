New York [US], July 31 (ANI): India will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August.

In a video message, India's Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday talked about New Delhi's agenda as it will take over the rotating presidency of the UNSC.

He said India will be organising signature events in three key areas -- maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

"It is a singular honour for us to be presiding for us in the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day. This is our eighth tenure in the Security Council. In the last seven months of our tenure in the council, we have taken a principled and forward-looking position on various issues."

Tirumurti said India has been unafraid of shouldering responsibility at the UN and has been proactive on several issues.

"We have made efforts to bridge the difference between different voices within the council to ensure the council comes together and speaks in one voice on a variety of important issues of the day. This is what we will bring in our presidency," the envoy said.

"Maritime security is a high priority for us and it is important for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to this issue. Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts given our long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping. We will be focusing on how to ensure the safety of peacekeepers by using better technology and how to bring perpetrators of the crime against the peacekeepers to justice," he added.

During India's tenure, Ambassador Tirumurti further said that it will continue to keep the spotlight on counter-terrorism.

"Further, as a country which has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, we will continue to keep the spotlight on counter-terrorism. I would like to thank Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) for counting to guide our permanent mission especially during our stint during the security council," he said.

This is India's eighth tenure in the UNSC. (ANI)

