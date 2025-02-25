New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India, in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), is organizing the first-ever Capacity Building Programme of its kind on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls for Asia-Pacific States.

The programme will be held at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, Palasamudram from February 25-27, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Pontiff Continues Recovery, Sleeps Well As Vatican Launches Marathon Prayers, Allies Cheer Him On.

In April 2004, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 1540, which affirms the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and their means of delivery, by non-state actors, constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

The MEA noted that 24 government experts from eight countries in the region, namely- Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iraq, Laos, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand are participating in the programme.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 25: Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sanya Malhotra - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 25.

Speakers and experts include from the UNSC 1540 Committee and UNODA; the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, Department of Biotechnology, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs; and Indian industry, will be sharing their implementation experiences and best practices on relevant aspects of the UNSC Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls.

This flagship programme is a reaffirmation of India's robust credentials on non-proliferation and further demonstration of India's contribution to the international non-proliferation architecture.

India engages in relevant multilateral forums and with partner countries on disarmament, non-proliferation and international security affairs, the external affairs ministry noted in an earlier statement.

India's engagement is based on its longstanding commitment to the goals of universal and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament and the objectives of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Office for Disarmament Affairs supports multilateral efforts aimed at achieving the ultimate goal of general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.

The UNODA provides substantive and organizational support for norm-setting in the area of disarmament through the work of the General Assembly and its First Committee, the Disarmament Commission, the Conference on Disarmament and other bodies. It fosters disarmament measures through dialogue, transparency and confidence-building on military matters, and encourages regional disarmament efforts; these include the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms and regional forums. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)