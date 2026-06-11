World News | India to Participate in G7 Summit for 13th Time, PM Modi's 7th Consecutive Participation: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): India will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, marking the country's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

During a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to France and the Slovak Republic, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that Prime Minister Modi will travel to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

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The summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17, will see India participating as a partner country, offering an opportunity to engage with world leaders on issues of importance to India and the Global South.

Sibi George added that India's participation reflects its growing recognition as a key player in addressing global challenges related to peace, security, development, and environmental sustainability.

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"The visit will provide an opportunity for the prime minister to engage with world leaders present at the summit on issues of importance to India as well as the Global South," the MEA secretary said.

"This will be India's 13th participation at the G7 summit and Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit. On June 16 and June 17, the days dedicated to outreach sessions for the summit, the Prime Minister will participate alongside other invited countries. The discussion will broadly focus on renueve of international partnerships and developmental solidarity, fostering shared and balanced growth and the effective and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence," he added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, partner countries, and international organisations.

The MEA also outlined that the French presidency has prioritised key areas, including reducing macroeconomic imbalances, strengthening critical mineral value chains, settling major geopolitical crises, and combating organised crime.

"India's regular participation at the G7 summit reflects the increasing recognition of India's role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development, and environmental sustainability," he stated.

"The G7 Summit under the French presidency has chosen some key priorities for the current year. In broad terms, these are reducing excessive macroeconomic imbalances and fostering shared growth; renewing international partnerships and development solidarity; strengthening the resilience of critical mineral value chains; protecting miners online, settling major geopolitical crises; and working on the fight against organised crime," Sibi George added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13 to 18, 2026, which includes his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, bilateral meetings with world leaders, and key innovation-focused events.

Prime Minister Modi will first visit Nice, France, on June 13-14, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron to review the entire spectrum of India-France relations, recently elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

During this leg of the visit, the leaders will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, bringing together top startups and venture capitalists from India, France, and other countries.

The event, held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, aims to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship collaborations between the two nations.

From June 16-17, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, as a partner country.

He will engage with G7 leaders, representatives from partner countries, and international organisations in sessions focusing on forging new partnerships, rebuilding international solidarity, promoting balanced and sustainable economic growth, and ensuring safe and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence. On the sidelines, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

The visit underscores India's position as a leading voice of the Global South and a strategic partner in addressing global challenges.

Participation in Bharat Innovates and the VivaTech Summit in Paris, Europe's largest technology and startup event, will further highlight India as a hub for innovation, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship, facilitating collaborations between Indian, French, and European technology ecosystems.

On the final leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Paris on June 18 for additional bilateral engagements and to address members of the Indian community in the French capital. (ANI)

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