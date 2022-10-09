Wellington, Oct 9 (PTI) India will work towards making its bilateral ties with New Zealand more contemporary and future ready, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as he wrapped up his maiden visit to the country.

Jaishankar, who inaugurated the new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington and interacted with the Indian community during his visit, said that playing with each other's strengths is a more sensible way of growing the important relationship between India and New Zealand.

Jaishankar also said that the relationship between both countries is "due for an update", and "due for refresh".

"Concluded my visit to New Zealand. Will work towards making our relationship more contemporary and future ready," Jaishankar tweeted.

From New Zealand, he will go to Canberra and Sydney which will be his second visit to Australia this year.

New Zealand has approximately 2,50,000 persons of Indian origin and NRIs, a vast majority of which have made the country their permanent home.

Jaishankar also visited the Te Papa museum exhibition on Sunday in Wellington commemorating the Gallipoli campaign.

