New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): India and the UK strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized on the need for strengthening international cooperation to comprehensively combat the global threat of terrorism and the importance of perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and expeditiously brought to justice.

This was agreed at the 15th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in London on April 4-5.

Also Read | New Mexico Wildfire Destroys at Least 150 Structures in Town of US.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the UK delegation was headed by Chloe Squires, Director General of Homeland Security.

"The United Kingdom and India strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations emphasizing the need for strengthening international cooperation to comprehensively combat the global threat of terrorism," an MEA statement said.

Also Read | Ukraine War Will Slow Down Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery in South Asia, Says World Bank.

The two sides shared their assessment of the terrorist and extremist threats in their respective territories and regions including threats posed by globally sanctioned terrorist entities and individuals while emphasizing the need for taking concerted action against all terrorist networks, transnational terrorist groups and the importance of perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and expeditiously brought to justice.

The two sides also exchanged views on the proscription of terrorist individuals and entities as a tool to combat terrorism, as well as ways of working together in multilateral forums.

The two countries also exchanged views on a range of contemporary counter-terrorism challenges including the developing situation in Afghanistan, countering radicalization and violent extremism; combating the financing of terrorism; preventing exploitation of the internet for terrorism; law enforcement cooperation; information sharing; aviation and maritime security.

It was agreed to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation to meet these shared challenges.

The 16th UK and India Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism will be held in India in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)