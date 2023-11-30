New York [US], November 30 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis has congratulated India and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation for six years of collaborative partnership.

He noted that the India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 nations across the Global South and stressed that "this is no small feat."

Taking to X, Francis stated, "The India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 countries across the Global South. This is no small feat, especially in this age of shrunken fiscal spaces compounded by the impacts of the pandemic and other global shocks. Congratulations to India and @UNOSSC for six productive years of this collaborative partnership - fostering inclusivity and advancing the principle of leaving no one behind."

In his remarks at the India-UN Development Partnership Fund - 6 years of Collaborative Partnership event, Dennis Francis stated, "I welcome the theme of empowering vulnerable communities and congratulate both India and the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, for the six productive years of collaborative partnership - important work geared towards fostering meaningful inclusivity and, of course, advancing the principle of leaving no one behind."

India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects spanning all the SDGs - from climate resilience and livelihood development to health and education, as well as agriculture and food security sectors.

"Indeed, as we have heard the India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 countries. This is no small feat, especially in this age of shrunken fiscal spaces compounded by the impacts of the pandemic and other global shocks in recent years. Of these, 28 projects are in Small Island Developing States, spanning all the SDGs - from climate resilience and livelihood development to health and education, as well as agriculture and food security sectors," he added.

He stated that the beneficiaries of the Partnership Fund cut across the membership of Global South of which he stressed India remains a dynamic part and supports all geographic regions. He thanked India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and her team at the Permanent Mission of India and partners for hosting the event.

The fact that the beneficiaries of the Partnership Fund cut across the membership of the Global South - of which India remains integrally a dynamic part - and supports all geographic regions, while maintaining a strong emphasis on SIDS and LDCs speaks volumes about its vision of development and indeed, its ability to channel funds where they are needed most.

"It is well targeted initiative of endurance - and agility - that I wholeheartedly endorse," said Francis.

Francis stated that he is pleased that the Caribbean Community, CARICOM is a major constituency of the Fund's attention, where it supports innovative, Southern-owned and led, demand-driven sustainable development projects.

He further said, "I see that in my own country of origin, Trinidad and Tobago, for instance, this includes the establishment of a telemedicine system to enable remote care." He emphasised that these projects support the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) and have cross-cutting impacts that reverberate for the achievement of peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for everyone across the world.

Praising India for its leadership in addressing global challenges, he said that India being a strong voice in multilateral affairs is well-known. He hailed India's G20 Presidency for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20.

"We are all accustomed to the fact that keeping an eye on the horizon is nothing new for India. Its exemplary leadership in addressing global challenges and being a strong voice in multilateral affairs is well-known - and has been for many on full display, particularly in recent years including during the pandemic," he stated.

He said, "India's G20 Presidency marked another commendable historic milestone as the first ever to usher in the African Union as a permanent member into this grouping - thus sending a strong signal to the Global South of India's commitment to the need for solidarity and fairness in global economic governance."

He stated that India plays an "unparalleled role " in the global mission, including here at the UN to create a "more just and equitable world." He further said, "Its long legacy includes, among others, the championing of democracy, promotion of women-led development and its pioneering role leading to the adoption of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs."

He emphasised that the "enduring partnership" between India and the UN has spurred just and inclusive development and added that the partnership "today serves as a guidelight within the Global South, in the true spirit of South-South Cooperation."

Speaking about future actions, he said, "As we traverse and navigate multiple overlapping crises, we must remain steadfast in our resolve to galvanize momentum and move the 2030 Agenda forward. We must innovate and shape new economic modes that both incentivise and reap the full benefits of our collective development efforts."

Dennis Francis said that the UN calendar is filled with events that have a profound impact on the Global South, from high-Level Meetings in the General Assembly to the Fourth International SIDS Conference, the Third Landlocked Developing Countries Conference and the Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement at COP28. (ANI)

