New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Asserting that India and US have a common interest in promoting security and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the ability of two countries to work together has a positive impact in effectively addressing the regional and global challenges.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the two countries have growing engagement and convergence on strategic and security interest.

"India and US share comprehensive global strategic partnership and given our substantial bilateral agenda, our growing engagement and convergence on strategic and security interest, both countries have a common interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Our ability to work together has a positive impact in effectively addressing the regional and global challenges," he said.

He was answering a query about the report on Indo-Pacific declassified by the Trump administration.

The outgoing Trump administration has declassified a report which describes the growing importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States Strategic Framework for Indo-Pacific envisions "accelerating India's rise", blocking China from establishing "illiberal spheres of influence" and maintaining "US strategic primacy" in the region.

The Framework speaks of the need to "align our [US] Indo-Pacific strategy with those of Australia, India and Japan," of deepening trilateral cooperation with Japan and Australia, and a quadrilateral security relationship with India.

Its release sheds light on the geopolitical and security challenges to be inherited by the Biden administration. (ANI)

