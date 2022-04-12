Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (from left to right) (Photo: Twitter/Jaishankar)

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, India and the United States reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Kyiv and assessed its broader implications.

India and the US held the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington with the Indian side led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the American side was represented by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: EAM S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hold Separate Bilateral Talks with US Counterparts.

In a joint statement on the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the Ministers unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine and sought immediate cessation of hostilities.

According to the statement, the ministers underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Eight South Korean Drug Firms To Donate $2.43 Million Worth of Medicine to Ukraine.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden, reiterated that India condemns the killing of the civilians in Bucha in Ukraine and demands an impartial probe into the matter.

"Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was a matter of concern. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India discussed the Ukraine issue in Parliament. He further mentioned that he has been in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine in our Parliament," PM Modi stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine that the West has termed an unprovoked invasion. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)