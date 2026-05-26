World News | India, US Sign Strategic Critical Minerals Cooperation Framework

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India and the United States on Tuesday signed a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework, marking a milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations to ensure that the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks.

This agreement builds upon the foundational groundwork laid in February 2026 during high-level meetings in Washington, DC, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), the official statement from the US Embassy said.

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It further noted that through this framework, India and the United States will engage in international efforts to protect sensitive supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce our collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies.

The statement added, "The U.S. Government is mobilising unprecedented resources to secure critical mineral supply chains, supporting projects with more than $30 billion in letters of interest, investments, loans, and other support in partnership with the private sector. These investments, along with Pax Silica and our reinvigorated diplomatic and commercial engagement, are having a multiplier effect, mobilising private capital many times greater than government outlays, which will generate billions of dollars in new projects to secure our supply chains. These coordinated efforts span domestic and international projects, strengthening U.S. national security and economic competitiveness."

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It highlighted how the Framework sets a path toward reliable and resilient mineral supply chains, reinforcing key objectives set established by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in the United States-India Joint Leaders' Statement.

On the signing of the framework, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted, "It will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help us to collaborate on financing and with the effective management of critical minerals and rare earths".

Terming the agreement a testament to the strengthening Washington-New Delhi partnership, Jaishankar said, "It is one more sign of how close our cooperation is in a world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of India for the United States and said that the signing of the agreement is a tangible example of it.

"I have spoken often during my time here over the last few days about the strategic alliance between the United States and India and how important that is for our national interest in the United States. And today is a tangible example of it." (ANI)

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