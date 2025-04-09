Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a dynamic demonstration of bilateral military cooperation and joint operational readiness, Indian and US Armed Forces concluded a comprehensive training phase in Visakhapatnam as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025.

This tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative continues to enhance interoperability, mutual trust and cultural synergy between the two strategic allies.

The harbour phase featured rigorous physical conditioning, jungle warfare and small arms training, and integrated field craft modules. The Indian contingent was represented by troops from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade, Bison Division, under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

They trained alongside personnel from the US Army's 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats") of the 11th Airborne Division and the US Marine Corps' 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

At the Duvvada Firing Range, soldiers engaged in buddy pair and combat firing, Jungle Lane Shooting, and close-quarter battle drills simulating dense terrain operations. Integrated Field Craft (IFC) training focused on tactical movement, obstacle navigation, and terrain-specific combat readiness. A Combat Medical Aid module emphasized battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation procedures.

Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, U.S. Navy, and the Commanding Officer of the Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, actively participated in live firing and jungle combat drills, exemplifying leadership by example. Senior officials from HQ Eastern Naval Command and HQ Integrated Defence Staff were also present, underscoring the high-level commitment to Indo-US defense cooperation.

Beyond tactical drills, the troops engaged in joint Yoga and AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine) sessions at the HQ Eastern Fleet Sports Complex, blending traditional asanas like Surya Namaskar with martial drills aimed at enhancing agility, discipline and combat fitness.

At INS Karna, mountain warfare training included knotting, anchoring, rope-stretcher construction and tactical base setups, complemented by hands-on rock climbing, rappelling, and slithering drills, adding critical vertical mobility skills to their repertoire.

The cultural highlight was the "Gorkha Fury" performance - an enthralling Khukri martial dance showcasing the combat tradition and spirit of the Gorkhas. Widely applauded by the US troops, it underscored the camaraderie and shared respect between both militaries.

Following the successful harbour phase, the contingents now head to Kakinada for the sea phase, which will focus on amphibious landings, joint maritime drills and HADR simulations - advancing the broader strategic goals of India-US defense collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

