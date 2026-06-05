World News | India, Venezuela Discuss Health, Energy, Agri Cooperation During Meet Between PM Modi, Acting President Rodriguez

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday expressed gratitude over her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4 in New Delhi and shared how the leaders held discussions on areas such as transportation, health, energy and agriculture, among others.

In a series of posts on X, she expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and added, "In this fraternal meeting, we addressed bilateral cooperation in the following areas: transportation, health, energy complementarity, agriculture, science and technology; exploring new avenues for strategic alliances for the benefit of both peoples."

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https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2062705767472365768?s=20

She underlined that they reaffirmed the commitment to continue strengthening the relationship, for the sake of a future of shared prosperity among our nations and for the Global South.

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https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2062705770018296114?s=20

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said that there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. He noted how the discussions during the visit of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez also went into broadening the economic partnership to other areas.

"Venezuela has already emerged as the third largest supplier, this month, so naturally today's discussions focused on forging an energy partnership. They see India as a stable demander for many years to come. Therefore, there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. The discussions also went into broadening the economic partnership to other areas," he said.

"Venezuela is a resource-rich country. It's not just critical minerals; it's also gold, diamonds, and other materials. So, mining is very much there. In fact, there was a discussion on how to assess the potential reserves that they have, or whether we could cooperate in that area, and that is very much part of the follow-up activities we will be undertaking," he added.

Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez is on a five-day visit to India.

India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)