World News | India, Vietnam Hold Joint Hydrography Meeting to Boost Maritime Cooperation in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): India and Vietnam held the second Joint Working Group meeting on hydrographic cooperation in Dehradun from June 10 to 12, aimed at strengthening maritime ties and capacity building between the two countries.

Rear Admiral Nguyen Thien Quan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Joint Chief Hydrographer, co-chaired the meeting at the National Hydrographic Office.

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In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of India in Vietnam shared, "Rear Admiral Nguyen Thien Quan, Deputy Chief of Staff, VPN and Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Joint Chief Hydrographer co-chaired the 2nd India-Vietnam Joint Working Group on Hydrographic Cooperation at the National Hydrographic Office, Dehradun from 10-12 June 2026."

https://x.com/AmbHanoi/status/2065417645516824772/photo/1

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The Indian embassy said both sides are committed to enhancing maritime cooperation under the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"We are committed to strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through deeper collaboration in hydrography and capacity building," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)