New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI): Highlighting the continuing cooperation with the Republic of Korea, India welcomed the shipment of 10,000 rapid testing kits from the country that arrived on Thursday evening, said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Bagchi said on Twitter, "Our continuing cooperation with the Republic of Korea. Welcome the shipment of 10000 rapid testing kits from the Republic of Korea that arrived today."

The first flight just landed at the airport at 16:30 hrs, carrying 10,000 rapid testing kits. These medical supplies will be donated to the Indian Red Cross Society for further distribution to hospitals and healthcare centres in the country.

The government of the Republic of Korea is continuing with its emergency medical support to India to help it fight the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Three more special flights, containing 100 portable oxygen concentrators, 10 ventilators, 100 negative pressure carriers, and 10,000 antigen detection kits (for 250,000 tests) are arriving at IGI Airport, New Delhi.

Earlier the Korean government had sent two planeloads of medical supplies--230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders, and 100 negative pressure carriers--on May (9 and 12).

Korea stands side by side with India in this hour of turmoil and will continue to extend its helping hand in fighting the menace of Covid -19 in the country. In the coming days, more medical supplies will arrive from Korea.

As India fights against COVID, global support poured in to support the country in its medical crisis. Several countries have sent oxygen cylinders, oxygen tanks, medicines, PPE kits, and raw materials for the manufacturing of vaccines.

The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths. (ANI)

