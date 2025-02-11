Paris, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered to host the next AI Action summit in India.

In his concluding remarks at the summit which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that the discussions have clearly brought out that there is “unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders.”

Observing that the partnership for AI is truly global in nature, Modi said, "To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next Summit."

France is hosting the first global AI Action Summit.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the decision to set up the 'AI Foundation' and the 'Council for Sustainable AI' at the summit.

Modi congratulated France and President Macron for these initiatives and assured him of full support.

“We must also make the "Global Partnership for AI” truly global in nature. It should be more inclusive of the Global South and its priorities, concerns and needs,” Modi said.

