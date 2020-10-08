Washington, Oct 8 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, discussed bilateral issues with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week.

Mnuchin and Sandhu discussed opportunities to deepen the economic partnership between the two countries, the Treasury said in a readout of the phone call.

They also discussed both countries' economic outlook besides cooperation on issues of money laundering and financing of terrorism, it said.

“Productive discussion” with Mnuchin on “strong bilateral economic and financial partnership and initiatives to further increase two-way investments,” India-US synergy to advance post pandemic economic recovery, Sandhu said in a tweet after the meeting on Tuesday.

Sandhu spoke with Azar on Monday.

“A fruitful conversation” with Azar regarding deepening India-US health cooperation and “ways to further strengthen critical supply chains partnership for bilateral and global good”, the Ambassador said in a tweet.

