Beijing, Oct 2 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Misri garlanded Gandhi's statue at a popular park in Beijing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Effective Vaccine Unlikely to be Released Before Fall 2021, Say Experts.

The statue of Gandhi was carved by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun and installed at the park in 2005.

Misiri later addressed a meeting at the Indian embassy to mark the day.

Also Read | Walmart Sells Asda, UK’s Supermarket Giant, to Lancashire-Based Issa Brothers in ?6.8 Billion Deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)