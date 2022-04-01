Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh with Jonon S Sherali, new head in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Tajikistan)

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], April 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh called on Jonon S Sherali, newly-appointed head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Tajikistan said that Viraj Singh is "looking forward to working together to further augment the bilateral relations" between the two countries.

Also Read | Indians Top as Canada Admits 108,000 New Immigrants in 1st Quarter of 2022.

"Ambassador Mr. @VirajSinghIFS (Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh) called on Jonon S. Sherali, the new Head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Looking forward to working together to further augment bilateral relations between India and Tajikistan.' @MEAIndia," the Embassy said in a Tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)