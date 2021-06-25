Ambassador of India T S Tirumurti (top on right) co-hosting event at UN along with other diplomates. (Photo: Twitter)

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): Ambassador of India to United Nations T S Tirumurti has expressed happiness over co-hosting a special event at the United Nations HLDE 2021 on India's efforts to achieve the 2030 agenda.

The event held on June 23 - Accelerating Citizen-Centric Energy Transition - was co-hosted with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) at UN's High-level Dialogue on Energy 2021.

"Delighted to co-host with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), "Accelerating Citizen-Centric Energy Transition" -Special event at United Nation HLDE 2021 on India's efforts to achieve 2030 Agenda. India selected Global Champion for Energy Transition Track. Only G20 member on course for Paris Agreement target," the Ambassador said in a tweet on Friday.

According to a UN statement on June 23, countries that hosted the programme along with India included Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

"The global effort to mobilize actions and commitments to achieve clean, affordable energy for all by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050 is accelerating. At the Ministerial Thematic Forums taking place this week--a major milestone on the road to the High-level Dialogue on Energy--new commitments and plans have been announced by countries, businesses, youth, civil society groups and foundations that show greater resolve to ensure that everyone has access to clean, renewable energy and to reach net-zero emissions," the statement said. (ANI)

