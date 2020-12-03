Washington, Dec 3 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday hailed the Senate passage of a bill that eliminates the per-country numerical limitation for employment-based immigrant visas and raises it for family-based visas.

The passage of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act by the Senate on Wednesday comes as a big relief to Indian IT professionals who come to the US on H-1B work visas and their current waiting period for Green Card or permanent residency is running into decades.

Originally passed by the US House of Representatives on July 10, 2019 by a bipartisan 365 to 65 votes, the US Senate passed the much-awaited legislation with unanimous consent.

Krishnamoorthi co-sponsored the legislation in the House. The legislation would strengthen the American economy by reducing the wait time for those most impacted by the decades-long backlog for green cards.

"As an original cosponsor of this vital legislation, I'm glad to see senators from both parties came together to resoundingly pass the Fairness For High-Skilled Immigrants Act, to strengthen our economy and draw talent from across the world," said Krishnamoorthi.

"Ending nationality discrimination and levelling the playing field for high-skilled applicants, our legislation will keep families together while helping American companies retain top talent. I urge my colleagues and the President to take the final steps necessary to make these reforms a reality," he said.

The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, H.R. 1044/S.386, eliminates the per-country limits on employment-based visas and establishes a fairer system through a "first come, first served" policy while increasing the per-country limit on family-based visas from 7 per cent to 15 per cent, effectively ending nationality discrimination in the system.

As the bill has now passed the Senate, following last year's passage of a House version, the chambers must reconcile their differences to both pass the same version to send to the President's desk.

