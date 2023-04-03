New York, Apr 3 (PTI) An Indian-American physician and professor has been honoured with the Young Urologist of the Year Award conferred by the American Urological Association (AUA).

Dr. Nitya Abraham is an Associate Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Program Director for the Montefiore Urology residency programme.

Abraham is among the honorees of the 2023 Young Urologist of the Year Award.

Abraham said in a statement that at a time when rates of physician burnout are increasing, "it is wonderful that the American Urological Association and its leaders are recognising the hard work of many young urologists across the country.”

Established by the 2012-2013 AUA Young Urologists Committee (YUC) Chair Dr. Michael C. Ost, the Young Urologist of the Year Award is presented annually to select early-career AUA members in recognition of their efforts and commitment to advancing the development of fellow young urologists, the organisation said.

Abraham is among members selected by their colleagues who serve on the Young Urologists Committee and endorsed by their respective Section/Society to receive the special honour for 2023.

Abraham has been chosen from the New York region for her accomplishments and contributions.

Abraham has mentored countless students, residents, fellows and junior faculty both at her institution and others in the New York region.

She serves as the Chair of the Executive Curriculum Committee for Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

She is a member of the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine, and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) Young Urologists Committee and social media committee.

The awards committee described her as a prolific researcher with a clinical research focus on the impact of social determinants of health on pelvic floor health.

Abraham has received funding from the US Department of Defense for urinary diagnostic markers of interstitial cystitis, and is also a co-author of the AUA White Paper on Rationale and Strategies for Reducing Urologic Post-Operative Opioid Prescribing.

The other honourees are Rena Malik, MD from the Mid-Atlantic Section at the University of Maryland; Jesse D. Sammon, DO from New England Section at Maine Medical Partners Urology; Sarah Vij, MD from North Central Section at Cleveland Clinic and Alexander J. Ernest from MD, Society of Government Service Urologists at Brooke Army Medical Center.

It also includes Kerri Thurmon, MD from the South Central Section at the Denver Health and the University of Colorado School of Medicine; Zachary Klaassen, MD from the Southeastern Section at the Medical College of Georgia; and Yahir Santiago- Lastra, MD from the Western Section at the UC San Diego Health.

Abraham is the daughter of Dr. Thomas Abraham, Chairman of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, International and retired internist/geriatrician Dr. Susy Abraham.

