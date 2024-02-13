Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Indian-American Sonali Korde has been officially sworn in as the Assistant to the Administrator for the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) provides life-saving humanitarian assistance--including food, water, shelter, emergency healthcare, sanitation and hygiene, and critical nutrition services-- to the world's most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach people.

The ceremony, presided over by Administrator Samantha Power, highlighted Korde's extensive background and dedication to global humanitarian efforts.

In her address, Administrator Power commended Korde's remarkable journey, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.

Samantha Power said, Sonali is really a gift to us all. And because we get to see a lot of her, in time and a lot of her many qualities,"

Korde's upbringing, marked by frequent trips to India, instilled in her a strong sense of justice and a desire to address inequity and unfairness, making her a standout candidate for the role.

Korde's career trajectory reflects a profound dedication to service. After obtaining degrees in economics and international business, she embarked on a path of global health advocacy, driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact in the world.

Her pivotal role in coordinating responses to crises such as the Ebola outbreak in West Africa underscored her effectiveness in navigating complex challenges.

Throughout her tenure, Korde has demonstrated exceptional leadership and diplomatic skills, fostering strong relationships with stakeholders across various sectors.

Her ability to navigate bureaucracy and advocate for humanitarian assistance has positioned her as a formidable force in global aid efforts.

As she assumes leadership of the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Korde faces a daunting task amidst escalating global conflicts and climate-driven disasters. With tens of millions of people depending on humanitarian aid, her appointment signifies a critical juncture in USAID's commitment to providing assistance to those in need.

Korde's dedication to advancing individual dignity and promoting stability resonates with USAID's core mission. Her appointment represents a testament to the agency's ongoing commitment to addressing the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.

In accepting this prestigious role, Korde reaffirms her commitment to serving the global community and upholding the principles of compassion and solidarity. As she embarks on this new chapter, her leadership promises to shape the future of humanitarian assistance and uphold America's legacy of compassion and support for vulnerable populations worldwide. (ANI)

