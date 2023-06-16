Washington, Jun 16 (PTI) Indian-Americans are preparing for a cultural extravaganza for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in the American Capital from New York City after leading a yoga session at the UN Headquarters.

On the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the UN Headquarters

Also Read | World’s Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

Also Read | Bus Crash in Canada Photo, Video: 15 Killed, 10 Injured After Collison Between Bus and Truck in Carberry, PM Justin Trudeau Condoles Deaths in Road Accident.

More than 160 artists are rehearsing for the past week to stage as many as 25 cultural programmes representing 15 Indian states. Most of them are dances, songs and musicals reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India.

The performance would be staged at the historic Freedom Plaza near the White House in front of the Willard Hotel from 10 am in the morning to 2 pm which would coincide with the arrival of the Prime Minister.

A large number of Indian Americans are planning to gather at the Freedom Plaza to welcome the Prime Minister with “Vande Mataram” and wave the tricolour.

Engagement with the Indian Diaspora has been a signature part of Modi's overseas travel. Most of the time, the prime minister spends some time with his diaspora followers, interacts with them and takes selfies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)