Washington, Nov 16 (PTI) An Indian-American leader has said the community voted for Donald Trump partly because of his strong statement in favour of Bangladeshi Hindus but he will be judged now on what he does after assuming office.

Dr Bharat Barai believed that about 70 per cent of Hindu Americans voted for the Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential elections, but he did not elaborate on this claim.

Also Read | US Returns 1,440 Smuggled Antiquities to India, Says 'Will Continue To Probe Trafficking Networks Targeting Indian Cultural Heritage'.

Barai did not cite any survey to substantiate this figure.

He said the community voted for Trump as it was disenchanted by the Democratic Party's use of human rights as a "political tool" for countries such as India.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2024 Finals Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About the Telecast of the 73rd Edition of the Beauty Pageant.

He claimed there was little to no condemnation by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August.

He said that while the Hindu American population is small, they are a significant voting bloc, particularly in tight races.

"I believe 70 per cent of Hindu Americans voted for Trump this time,” he said.

Barai, who was in Washington DC this week to attend the Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, said, "Trump got the benefit of the doubt, partly based on his strong statement about Bangladeshi Hindus. But, of course, people will judge Trump by what he does".

In a statement days before the presidential election, Trump condemned attacks on Hindus in violence-hit Bangladesh.

Barai urged action against Bangladesh, including imposing economic sanctions, if the "persecution" of Hindus in the country does not stop.

Barai claimed that in the recent election, Hindu Americans played a key role in Trump's success, particularly in swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

He also said that Trump's appointments of two Hindu Americans -- Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard -- to prominent positions have boosted his support within the community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)