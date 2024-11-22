Kathmandu [Nepal], November 22 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, according to a statement by the Indian Army, on Thursday.

General Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of General Sigdel.

Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Bir Smarak (Martyr's Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He also received a Guard of Honour at the Army Headquarters.

Highlighting the strong ties between India and Nepal, General Dwivedi was conferred with the prestigious rank of Honourary General of the Nepali Army, a tradition that underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and military bonds between the two nations.

This exchange of honourary generalships, a unique and cherished tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, dates back to the 1950s. Every three years, the Chief of the Indian Army is made an Honourary General of the Nepali Army, and vice versa.

The practice reflects mutual respect and enduring friendship, particularly in the realms of military cooperation, defence collaboration, and shared strategic interests.

The symbolic exchange of titles is more than a ceremonial gesture--it is a testament to the longstanding solidarity, trust, and shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.

This tradition highlights the strong strategic partnership between the two forces, which collaborate on joint training, military exercises, and disaster response initiatives.

Both armies share similar values and a commitment to regional security, with the Honourary Generalship reflecting their unity and shared purpose.

The exchange is particularly significant given the unique socio-cultural bonds and open borders between India and Nepal. It underscores shared security interests and the deep camaraderie that transcends formal diplomatic relations.

This enduring tradition reinforces the friendship and cooperation that have defined the relationship between the two nations for decades.

General Dwivedi's visit and the conferral of this honour will not only enhance military ties but also reflect the deep respect between the armed forces of India and Nepal, further advancing the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding. (ANI)

