World News | Indian Army Detains PoK Teenager Along LoC in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Indian Army troops detained a 15-16-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday evening after he crossed the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The teenager, identified as Javed Ali, son of Mohd Sharaz of Tetrinote, PoK, was intercepted around 7:45 pm near Salotri in the Haveli Tehsil.

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Further information is awaited.

On September 9, 2025, 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 Pakistani civilian prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated via the Attari/Wagah border.

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Earlier on February 17, 2022, 12 Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah land border, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

The Government of India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including the early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners and fishermen. The government's persistent efforts have succeeded in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen from Pakistan's custody in 2022, as per the statement.

After Operation Sindoor, demonstrating firm resolve against terrorism, India revoked visas of all Pakistanis residing in the country and deported them immediately after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

India closed the Attari-Wagah border. The Integrated Check Post Attari was closed with immediate effect. Those who crossed over with valid endorsements were to return through that route before 01 May 2025. India also suspended all bilateral trade with Pakistan. It halted exports of key goods like onions and banned imports of cement and textiles. This action severed the primary land-based trade route between the two nations, causing major disruption in economic ties.

This suspension imposed immediate economic pressure on Pakistan, which was already battling inflation and a debt crisis. By cutting off these economic lifelines without escalating direct military conflict, India reinforced its zero-tolerance stance, as per a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)