Mandalay [Myanmar], April 6 ( ANI): The Indian Army's Field Hospital, deployed in Mandalay as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort, continues to provide unwavering medical support to the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, Indian Army said in statement.

On its sixth day of operation, the hospital has treated 859 patients in total, performing over 20 life-saving major surgeries, conducting more than 3,000 laboratory investigations, and over 300 X-ray procedures -- all in record time and under challenging conditions.

According to Indian Army, a key highlight on Sunday was the visit of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, to the Indian Field Hospital.

The General met with several victims undergoing treatment and expressed deep sorrow over the loss and suffering caused by the disaster.

He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of India for their timely and compassionate assistance in this time of great need.

On Sunday, the Indian Army's Field Hospital treated 141 patients, admitted 44, and discharged six after successful recovery. Medical teams performed 33 minor surgeries and 1 major operation, alongside 546 lab investigations and 103 X-ray procedures -- reflecting both the scale and speed of India's medical response, as per Indian Army.

As per the statement, the Indian Army's commitment remains firm, guided by the spirit of "Sarve Santu Niramayah" -- Let all be free from disease. The field hospital stands not just as a medical facility, but as a symbol of India's enduring friendship with Myanmar and its dedication to humanitarian values.

Earlier in the day, Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Sunday delivered replenishment supplies for the field hospital and food aid for needy communities and the Indian Army's field hospital, established under Operation Brahma, has successfully treated 800 patients so far.

Sharing a post on X, India in Myanmar shared the update on India's humanitarian efforts in the affected region: "Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today."

"An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission. #OperationBrahma," the post added.

On Saturday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.

The consignment, comprising rice, cooking oil, noodles and biscuits, was transported aboard the Indian Navy's landing ship tank INS Gharial and handed over at Thilawa Port by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

The official page for the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X: "Meeting needs of affected people. A large 442 T consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by the Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port & was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein & team."

The aid is part of Operation Brahma -- India's comprehensive relief mission launched after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, which left thousands dead and widespread damage across Myanmar.

The country continues to grapple with the aftermath, and India, acting swiftly as the first responder, has taken a lead role in supporting rescue, relief, and recovery efforts. (ANI)

