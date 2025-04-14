World News | Indian Battalion Celebrates Medal Day Parade in UNIFIL with Grandeur and Dignity

The Indian Battalion deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) (Photo: Daily Gadyal)

Naqoura [Lebanon], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Battalion deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) marked a momentous occasion by hosting its Medal Day Parade, honouring the commitment and distinguished service of its peacekeepers in the region.

The formal event saw 821 Indian Army personnel awarded the United Nations Medal for their exemplary contribution to international peace and regional stability.

The parade was conducted with military precision and ceremonial grandeur under the leadership of Lt. Col. Vikas Sheoran's command of the proceedings reflected the high standards and disciplined ethos of the Indian Army and underscored India's reputation for professionalism in peacekeeping missions.

The Medal Day Parade is a long-standing tradition introduced by the United Nations to honour peacekeepers who have completed a minimum of 90 days of continuous service in mission areas.

Over the years, it has evolved into more than just a recognition ceremony - it has become a symbolic reaffirmation of shared commitment, professionalism, and collective values among international peacekeeping forces.

In the context of UNIFIL, the event holds special significance, representing the strong coordination and mutual respect between troop-contributing nations and the host country.

The event was attended by an esteemed group of dignitaries, including HE Mr Mohd Noor Rehman Sheikh, Ambassador of India to Lebanon, the UNIFIL Sector East Commander, and numerous civil and military guests. Among them were the mayors of nearby villages, officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), State Security, General Security, and key local government officials.

The active participation of civil representatives highlighted the enduring partnership and mutual trust between the Indian Battalion and Lebanese communities. It served as a testament to India's continued diplomatic outreach and goodwill as part of its global peacekeeping commitments.

A highlight of the ceremony was the impressive military drill performed by Indian troops, exemplifying discipline, unity, and training excellence. The parade reflected not only ceremonial pride but also India's broader peacekeeping values.

The Medal Day Parade also facilitated meaningful engagement between military leadership and local civil institutions, reinforcing cooperation and operational understanding between UNIFIL and regional authorities.

As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts, India continues to set high benchmarks in military professionalism, humanitarian engagement, and civil-military relations. (ANI)

